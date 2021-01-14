Watford vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Watford host Huddersfield Town as two clubs who were competing against each other in the Premier League a few seasons ago go head-to-head in Championship action.

The Hornets currently sit sixth after losing twice in their last three league games, and could potentially drop out of the playoffs altogether should they lose again.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are languishing in mid-table after losing two of their last three Championship encounters.

The result this weekend could indicate whether they will be pushing for an outside shot at the playoffs or potentially fending off others in a relegation battle.

Watford vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

The reverse fixture last month ended in a 2-0 victory for Huddersfield, their first win in three against the Hornets.

That was their first meeting since their Premier League days when both were competing in the top-flight during the 2018-19 season.

This will be their 18th consecutive league fixture, a run stretching back to 1995.

Huddersfield have won nine of those 17 fixtures, losing seven.

Historically, the Terriers have won 15 of the 31 matches ever played between them, losing 11 and drawing five others.

Watford vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Watford

Joao Pedro made his comeback from injury in the 1-0 FA Cup third-round loss to Manchester United at the weekend.

He is a favorite to start the game this Saturday while Xisco will make a number of changes to the lineup that started the game at Old Trafford.

Injured: Domingos Quina, Isaac Success, Stipe Perica, Christian Kabasele

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town

Carlos Corberan is set to name a number of changes to the team that lost 3-2 to Plymouth Argyle at the weekend.

However, he will still be without a number of first-choice options including defensive duo Richard Stearman and Christopher Schindler, who are out with long-term injuries.

Injured: Josh Koroma, Danny Ward, Tommy Elphick, Richard Stearman, Christopher Schindler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Watford vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Watford Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ben Foster; Kiko Femenia, William Troost-Ekong, Ben Wilmot, Jeremy Ngakia; Ken Sema, Nathaniel Chalobah, Tom Cleverley, Ismaila Sarr; Andre Gray, Joao Pedro

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan Schofield, Pipa, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Naby Sarr, Harry Toffolo, Carel Eiting, Alex Pritchard, Juninho Bacuna, Isaac Mbenza, Lewis O'Brien, Fraizer Campbell

Watford vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

On paper, Watford have a much stronger side than their counterparts.

The Terriers have shown that they can dig out results at points this season. However, the attacking danger of Joao Pedro and Andre Gray and further quality on the Hornets bench could be too much for Huddersfield to handle.

Prediction: Watford 3-1 Huddersfield Town