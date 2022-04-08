Watford vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips - 9th April 2022

The English Premier League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Watford play host to Leeds United at the Vicarage Road Stadium on Saturday.

The Hornets are on an eight-game losing streak on home turf and will head into this match seeking to end their dry spell.

Watford suffered another blow in their bid to avoid the drop when they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool on Saturday.

That followed a 2-1 victory away to Southampton that saw their four-game winless run come to an end.

With 22 points from 30 games, Watford are in the penultimate position in the EPL standings, four points above rock-bottom Norwich City.

Meanwhile, Leeds were denied their third consecutive victory as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton.

Before that, they ended their eight-game winless run with a 2-1 victory over Norwich City on March 13 before seeing off Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 five days later.

Leeds are 16th in the Premier League standings after picking up 30 points from 31 games.

Watford vs Leeds United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Watford head into this game with a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming 11 wins from their last 26 meetings against Leeds.

Leeds have picked up two fewer wins than Watford in this period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Leeds will look to complete a league double over the Hornets after claiming a slender 1-0 victory in October’s reverse fixture.

Watford have lost their last eight home games dating back to November’s 4-1 victory over Manchester United.

Leeds head into the game unbeaten in their last three outings, their longest run since going three games without defeat in December.

Watford vs Leeds United Prediction

After a torrid spell, Leeds appear to have found their rhythm once again and will back themselves against a sinking Watford team. However, the Hornets could cancel out the efforts of their visitors and claim all three points as they seek to beat the drop.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Leeds United.

Watford vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Watford.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (Leeds have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 18 outings).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (There have been three or more goals in each of their last four games respectively).

Edited by Bhargav