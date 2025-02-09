Watford vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2025

Watford will welcome league leaders Leeds United to Vicarage Road in the EFL Championship on Tuesday. The hosts have dropped to 10th place in the league table and have just a two-point lead over 14th-placed Millwall. Leeds, meanwhile, have a two-point lead over second-placed Sheffield United.

The Hornets arrested their losing streak after three games last week, as they played to a 2-2 away draw at Sunderland. Tom Dele-Bashiru scored from the penalty spot in the first half and Imran Louza added a goal soon after the restart.

The visitors extended their unbeaten streak in the Championship to 13 games last week, with a 2-0 away triumph over Coventry City. Joël Piroe and Jayden Bogle scored in quick succession in the first half. They failed to build on that form and suffered a 2-0 home loss to Millwall in the FA Cup fourth round, their first defeat across all competitions since November.

Watford vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 30 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 12-11 lead in wins and seven games ending in draws.

Leeds are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the Hornets and registered a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in October.

The last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals with the visitors scoring 10.

Watford are on a four-game losing streak at home in the Championship.

Leeds United are unbeaten in their last six away games in the Championship, keeping four clean sheets.

Leeds have the best attacking record in the Championship this season, scoring 62 goals, 20 more than the hosts.

The Hornets have scored one goal apiece in nine of their last 13 league games.

Watford vs Leeds United Prediction

The Hornets have endured a poor run of form, winning just one of their last 10 games in all competitions. They have lost their three home games in 2025, scoring just two goals, and will look to improve upon that record.

Vakoun Bayo continues to serve a suspension while Kwadwo Baah, Pierre Dwomoh, and Daniel Bachmann are injured. Tom Cleverley is also expected to be without the services of Rocco Vata due to illness.

The Whites saw their unbeaten streak across all competitions ended after 14 games last week. They failed to score for the second time in four games and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. They have won four of their last five meetings against the hosts and are strong favorites.

Patrick Bamford has a thigh injury and is expected to be back next week. Joe Rodon and Daniel James were left out of the FA Cup squad with knocks and face late fitness tests. Joel Piroe is likely to start from the bench.

Watford have been in poor touch recently and have lost their last four home games. Leeds are on a 13-game unbeaten run in the league and, considering their better recent record in this fixture, the visitors are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Watford 1-2 Leeds United

Watford vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

