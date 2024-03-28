Watford vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th 2024

Watford will welcome Leeds United to Vicarage Road in the EFL Championship on Friday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after four games in their previous outing before the international break, defeating Birmingham City in their away game. Emmanuel Dennis scored the only goal of the match in the 44th minute as they recorded a 1-0 win.

The visitors are unbeaten in the Championship in 2024, recording 12 wins in 13 games. After suffering a 3-2 loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round last month, they are unbeaten in four games, recording three consecutive wins.

They eased past Millwall in their previous outing, as goals from Wilfried Gnonto and Daniel James helped them register a 2-0 home win. The win put them at the top of the league table. They have 82 points to their name, the same as Leicester City, though the Foxes have a game in hand and can regain the top spot over the weekend.

Watford vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 28 times in all competitions since 1984. They have been evenly matched in these meetings with 11 wins apiece and six games have ended in draws.

The visitors have won their last three meetings against the hosts while keeping clean sheets. They registered a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture in September, which was their first meeting against the hosts in the Championship since 2015.

Watford are winless in their last nine home games in the Championship, scoring just eight goals in that period.

Leeds United are unbeaten in the Championship in 2024, keeping 10 clean sheets in 13 games.

Eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have just two wins in their last 13 games in all competitions, with both being registered in away games.

Watford vs Leeds United Prediction

The Hornets have just one win in their last five league outings, suffering three losses, and have scored just four goals in these games while conceding six times. They have registered just one win in their last 11 home games in all competitions and might struggle here.

Interim head coach Tom Cleverly won his first game in charge and will look to continue that run in his first home game as the manager. Ken Sema and Jeremy Ngakia remain sidelined through injuries, while Wesley Hoedt will serve a suspension.

The Whites have been in good touch recently, recording three wins on the trot while keeping clean sheets. They have kept five clean sheets in their last six Championship away games this year and will look to build on that form. Daniel Farke has no team news updates as Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas remain sidelined through injuries.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, a win looks to be on the cards for the visitors and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Watford 0-2 Leeds United

Watford vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leeds United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Georginio Rutter to score or assist anytime - Yes