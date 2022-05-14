Watford vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th May 2022

Looking to end their seven-game winless run in the Premier League, Watford play host to Leicester City at the Vicarage Road Stadium on Sunday.

The Foxes, meanwhile, head into the game fresh off the back of ending their run of seven games without a win and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Watford snapped their losing streak last Wednesday as they held out for a goalless draw with relegation battlers Everton.

Prior to that, the Hornets were on a run of six straight defeats, conceding 15 goals and scoring three in that time.

Watford have already been relegated to the Championship as they sit 19th in the league standings after picking up 23 points from 36 games.

Leicester City, meanwhile, returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Norwich City 3-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, the Foxes were on a seven-game winless run in all competitions, picking up three games and losing four in that time.

With 45 points from 35 games, Leicester City are currently 10th in the EPL table, albeit with one game in hand.

Watford vs Leicester City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 32 wins from the last 71 meetings between the sides, Leicester City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Watford have picked up 21 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 different occasions.

Leicester City are unbeaten in each of the last four meetings between the sides, claiming three wins and one draw since a 2-1 defeat back in March 2019.

Watford are winless in each of their last seven league outings, picking up one point from a possible 21 since March’s 2-1 win at Southampton.

The Hornets also hold the division’s worst record on home turf, picking up just two wins and eight points from 18 home games.

Watford vs Leicester City Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over Norwich City, Leicester City will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they look to close out their season on a high. We predict they will extend their dominance in this fixture and claim all three points once again.

Prediction: Watford 1-3 Leicester City

Watford vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: First to score - Leicester City (The Foxes have opened the scoring in seven of the last nine meetings between the sides)

