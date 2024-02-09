Watford vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Watford will entertain league leaders Leicester City at Vicarage Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last five games across all competitions and suffered their first league defeat in six games last week, falling to a 1-0 home loss to Cardiff City. Their poor form continued in the FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday, as they lost 3-0 to Southampton.

The visitors have seen an upturn in form, recording three wins on the trot in all competitions. In their previous outing, braces from Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy helped them register a comfortable 5-0 win over Stoke City last week. They have opened up an 11-point lead over Southampton in the league standings, who have a game in hand.

Watford vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 73 times in all competitions thus far, with their first meeting dating back to 1909 in the FA Cup. The visitors have been the dominant side in these games with 34 wins. The hosts have beaten their northern rivals 21 times, and 18 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the hosts, recording five wins. The two teams met for the first time in the Championship after nine years in November, with Leicester City recording a 2-0 home win.

Watford are winless in their last five home games in the Championship, suffering three defeats. They have failed to score in their last three games in all competitions, suffering two defeats in a row.

The visitors have suffered just one loss in their last eight away games in all competitions, recording five wins.

The visitors have the best attacking and defensive records in the Championship this season, scoring 64 goals while conceding just 23 times in 30 games.

Watford vs Leicester City Prediction

The Hornets have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last five games in all competitions, scoring just twice in that period. They have lost three of their last four home games in the Championship, which is cause for concern. They have suffered just one loss in their last six home meetings against the Foxes and will look to count on their home advantage here.

Jeremy Ngakia and Edo Kayembe participated in light training but are not yet fully match fit and remain the only two absentees for head coach Valérien Ismaël.

The Foxes have registered three wins on the trot after going winless in two league games last month and will look to build on that form. They have scored 11 goals in their last three games while conceding just once and are expected to enjoy another prolific outing.

Wilfred Ndidi is the only absentee for head coach Enzo Maresca due to an injury, while Kelechi Iheanacho remains on international duty at the 2023 AFCON. Harry Souttar is back from the Asian Cup but is expected to start from the bench.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' better recent record in this fixture, they are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Watford 1-3 Leicester City

Watford vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Patson Daka to score or assist any time - Yes