Watford vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th October 2021

The Premier League will return with a bang after the international break, with Watford hosting Liverpool in Saturday's lunchtime kickoff at Vicarage Road.

The home side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Leeds United before the break. Diego Llorente scored the winning goal in the 18th minute. The defeat left the Hornets in 14th place and marked the end of the road for former manager Xisco Munoz after less than 10 months in charge.

Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has been appointed as the new manager and the 2016 title-winning coach will kickstart his tenure with the visit of the Reds.

Watford Football Club @WatfordFC ✅ 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭: Day

✅ 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭: Training session

✅ 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭: Interview

Liverpool shared the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw with defending champions Manchester City at Anfield. Mohamed Salah was the star of the show with a goal and assist for the Merseysiders while Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden scored for City.

The draw meant the Merseyside outfit dropped to second spot in the table on 15 points, one point behind leaders Chelsea.

Watford vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 34 occasions in the past and Liverpool have a distinctly better record with 24 wins to their name. Four matches have ended in draws while the hosts were victorious on six occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in a memorable 3-0 home victory for Watford against the champions-in-waiting in February 2020 that saw Ismaila Sarr score a brace before his side's relegation.

Mohamed Salah has scored in his last seven consecutive matches for Liverpool in all competitions.

Eight of Liverpool's 10 matches in all competitions this season have produced three or more goals, with the last three seeing both teams getting on the scoresheet and at least four goals scored.

Watford have failed to win any of their last three home games in the Premier League.

Watford vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool are overwhelming favorites in the game, although Claudio Ranieri's arrival could give the hosts a 'new manager' bounce.

The Hornets have already started nervously looking over their shoulders and need maximum points to boost their chances of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship.

However, Liverpool are simply in a different class and, barring an upset, should secure maximum points in their quest to reclaim the league title.

Their cause will be further boosted by the red-hot Mohamed Salah leading the line and we are backing the visitors to triumph comfortably with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Watford 1-3 Liverpool

Watford vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool to win (Watford have struggled on home turf this season).

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - YES (Each of Liverpool's last seven matches have seen three or more goals scored).

Tip 3: Mohamed Salah to score at any time - YES (The Egyptian is in red-hot form and has scored eight league goals against Watford, including a four-goal haul in March 2019).

Tip 4: Both teams to score - YES (Liverpool have allowed 16 shots on target in their last four away games in all competitions and are without a clean sheet in three consecutive matches).

