Watford vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

Watford will invite local rivals Luton Town to Vicarage Road in the EFL Championship on Sunday. The hosts are in 10th place in the league table with 45 points from 33 games. Luton are at the bottom of the table, having won seven of the 33 games thus far.

Ad

The Hornets returned to winning ways after five games last week with a 1-0 away triumph over Middlesbrough. Moussa Sissoko scored the only goal of the match in the 40th minute. It was just their second win of 2025.

The visitors saw their winless streak extended to 12 games on Wednesday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Plymouth Argyle. Jacob Brown broke the deadlock in the 55th minute and Maksym Talovierov equalized for Plymouth in the 70th minute. They returned to goalscoring ways after two consecutive defeats and will look to continue that form here.

Ad

Trending

Watford vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 123 times in competitive games since 1898, though they first met in a friendly match in 1885. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 56 wins. The Hornets have 38 wins and 29 games have ended in draws.

Their last five Championship meetings have produced conclusive results, with Luton recording three wins. Interestingly, each side has kept clean sheets in these wins. Luton registered a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture in October.

Watford have lost their last five Championship home games while conceding 11 goals.

Luton Town have won just one of their 16 away games in the Championship this season. They have suffered 12 losses in that period.

Four of the last six league meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Ad

Watford vs Luton Town Prediction

The Hornets registered their first win in six games last week and will look to build on that form. Interestingly, their two wins in 2025 have both been registered in away games. They have suffered five consecutive defeats at home, failing to score in the last two, which is a cause for concern.

Pierre Dwomoh, Daniel Bachmann, and Kwadwo Baah have stepped up training but the match comes too soon for them. Tom Cleverley will welcome striker Vakoun Bayo back from a suspension. Moussa Sissoko was subbed off with a knock last week and faces a late fitness test.

Ad

The Hatters have lost seven of their 10 games in 2025, scoring just five goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost 12 of their last 13 away games.

Carlton Morris is back from an illness for this meeting against the local rivals. Jordan Clark, Shandon Baptiste, and Mark McGuinness are major doubts while Tatith Chong is a confirmed absentee.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their goalscoring struggles, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Ad

Prediction: Watford 1-1 Luton Town

Watford vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback