Watford vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23, 2022

Watford and Luton Town will go head-to-head at the Vicarage Road Stadium in round 17 of the EFL Championship on Sunday (October 23).

The Hatters head into the weekend unbeaten in their last seven games and will look to keep their fine run going.

#WatfordFC Sending birthday wishes to former Watford midfielder and 2012/13 Player of the Season, Almen Abdi!

Watford were denied successive wins for the first time since April 2021,as they fell to a 3-0 loss at Millwall.

That followed a 2-1 victory over Norwich City on October 15, which snapped their two-game losing streak.

With 20 points from 15 games, Watford are 15th in the Championship, level on points with Birmingham City and Sunderland.

Imrân Louza will be out for a "few months" with a broken fibula and ligament damage, Slaven Bilić has confirmed.

Meanwhile, Luton maintained their fine run of results with a 1-0 victory over Norwich City last time out.

They are now unbeaten in their last seven outings, claiming four wins and three defeats since a 2-1 loss against Wigan Athletic in September.

With 24 points from 15 games, Luton are fifth in the league table, three points off leaders QPR.

Watford vs Luton Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 37 wins from the last 89 meetings, Luton boast a superior record in this fixture.

Watford have picked up 29 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

Watford are unbeaten in three of their last four meetings with Luton, claiming two wins and a draw since January 2006.

Luton are unbeaten in their last seven outings, claiming four wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss against Wigan Athletic in September.

Watford have lost three of their last four games, with a 2-1 loss against Norwich City on October 15 being the exception.

Watford vs Luton Town Prediction

Luton are on a fine run of form and will look to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the standings. The visitors should claim all three points this weekend as they take on a floundering Watford side who have lost three of their last four outings.

Prediction: Watford 1-2 Luton Town

Watford vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Luton

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Watford’s last six games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Luton's last five games.)

