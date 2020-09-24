Watford vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Recently-relegated Watford play their second league home game of the season when they host an in-form Luton Town side that has surprised many with their early admirable performances.

The Hatters are third in the table after winning both of their opening two games following Nathan Jones’ second coming at the club last season where he remarkably guided Luton to Championship safety.

Meanwhile, Watford did not concede a goal in any of their four competitive matches so far this season (including two League Cup games) but fell to an embarrassing 3-1 defeat to Newport County in the League Cup in midweek.

They come into this one after playing out a goalless draw away at Sheffield Wednesday in the league last weekend.

Luton are flying high but the Hornets could inflict that first sting of the season for the Bedfordshire outfit.

📺 All the information on how you can support the Hatters from home by watching Saturday's Beds-Herts derby on iFollow Hatters 👇#COYHhttps://t.co/wwoAZQomuc — @LutonTown (@LutonTown) September 23, 2020

Watford vs Luton Town Head-to-head

This will be the first time Watford face Luton since April 2006 when both teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road.

Fourteen years later, and they’re at it again. Watford have not lost to Luton in the league since September 1994, although they were defeated on home turf by the Hatters in the League Cup in 2002.

In the 67 games played between the pair since their first match-up in 1921, Watford have won 28 times but Luton have come out winners 36 times with 23 draws between the two London clubs.

Watford vs Luton Town Team News

Watford have confirmed Ismaila Sarr and club captain Troy Deeney are available for selection this weekend.

Sarr could make the starting XI while Hornets boss Vladimir Ivic may decide to limit Deeney’s minutes to not rush him back into the fray and start him on the bench.

Meanwhile, Etienne Capoue, who has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Valencia, is one of a number of players still sidelined with injury.

Injured: Troy Deeney, Danny Welbeck, Etienne Capoue, Roberto Pereyra, Andre Gray, Will Hughes, Dayrl Janmaat, Isaac Success, Gerard Deulofeu, Adam Masina

Doubtful: Ismaila Sarr

Suspended: Stipe Perica

It’s fair to say that Luton don’t have the deepest squad in the Championship and so those that are selected to line up against Watford may still be feeling tired from their midweek League Cup loss to Manchester United.

Nevertheless, boss Nathan Jones will feel he has no other option than to select his best players against such a quality opposition, tiredness aside.

Injured: Dan Potts, Eunan O’Kane, Brendan Galloway

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Deeney & Sarr ✅

Capoue & Pereyra ❌

Deulofeu & Welbeck 🔜



An update on our squad... — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 23, 2020

Watford vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Watford predicted XI (5-4-1): Ben Foster, Jeremy Ngakia, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Ben Wilmot, Ken Sema, Domingos Quina, Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah, Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr

Luton Town predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga, Martin Cranie, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock, Glen Rea, Harry Cornick, Elliot Lee, James Collins

Watford vs Luton Town Prediction

Luton are unbeaten in their last seven Championship matches, but they know that they will have to pull something special out of the bag to stretch this run to eight.

The tired legs of Luton facing fresh ones at Watford that are trying to impress Premier League clubs in the shop window could spell for a torrid afternoon for the visitors.

Prediction: Watford 3-0 Luton Town