Watford vs Manchester United: 4 key battles | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United will face Watford in the Premier League this weekend. They may be 11 spots and seven points ahead of Watford in the league table. But coming into this game, they are anything but clear favourites. In fact, United would be more than relieved to walk away with all three points from this game.

Both teams have won one of their last five league games, with Watford beating Everton and United beating Tottenham Hotspur. After that win, The Red Devils slumped to a 2-0 home loss to Manchester City last week. Watford, meanwhile, are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Arsenal.

While United are hopeful of a win in this game, four matchups could be key in the match's outcome. On that note, here's a look at the four matchups.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) vs Nicolas Nkolou (Watford)

Manchester United vs Manchester City - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored three league goals in two games on his return to his former club. But he netted only once in his next six, with that strike coming against Tottenham.

However, this game against Watford is a great opportunity for the Portuguese international to get back into scoring form. That's because Watford are yet to keep a Premier League clean sheet this season. That could soon change, though, with Claudio Ranieri's first signing at Watford - Nicolas Nkoulou.

He returned to full fitness against Arsenal. Despite the loss, Nkoulou had a solid debut start for the club. It remains to be seen how he fares against United and Ronaldo, who has hit 3.5 shots per game this season.

The Cameroonian also has a strong aerial presence, winning both aerial duels he contested.

The Cameroonian also has a strong aerial presence, winning both aerial duels he contested. Beating Ronaldo in the air could go a long way in Watford frustrating United on the night.

#2 Ismaila Sarr (Watford) vs Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire has been inconsistent this season.

Ismaila Sarr has been Watford's best player this season, and their top scorer with four goals to his name. However, his goals have come against fellow relegation candidates - Aston Villa, Newcastle and Norwich City.

Nevertheless, playing on the right wing, he presents a constant goal threat, tallying 2.2 shots and two dribbles completed per game. He has also been fouled a massive 2.8 times per outing.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have kept only one clean sheet in their last five league games. The much-criticised Harry Maguire has made the most blocks (1.3 per game) for United, and could be vital in keeping Sarr in check.

Both Sarr and Maguire had excellent international breaks for their respective teams.

Both Sarr and Maguire had excellent international breaks for their respective teams. So they will look to keep that momentum going in this game as well. It is advantage Maguire at the moment, but even one opening could be enough for the Senegalese to hurt United.

