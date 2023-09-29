Watford vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023 

Watford and Middlesbrough battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday nine fixture on Saturday (September 30).

The hosts are coming off a 3-0 defeat at Leeds United last weekend. Joel Piroe, Samuel Byram and Jaidon Anthony found the back of the net in the second half to inspire their side to a resounding win.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, saw off Bradford City 2-0 in the EFL Cup third round Goals in either half from Emmanuel Lath and Morgan Rogers saw Boro progress to the next round.

The North Yorkshire outfit will now turn their focus back to the league scene, where they beat Southampton 2-1 at home in their last outing.

Despite the win, Middlesbrough remain in the relegation zone, having garnered just five points from eight games. Watford, meanwhile, are 16th with nine points to show for their efforts after eight outings.

Watford vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 42 times, with Watford leading 18-15.

Their most recent meeting in January 2023 saw Boro claim a 2-0 home win.

Eight of their last nine meetings have produced less than three goals.

Middlesbrough have not kept a clean sheet in 17 away league games, conceding 32 goals.

Five of their last seven meetings have seen at least one team fail to score.

Watford have won just one of their last eight games across competitions, losing four.

Watford vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Watford keep seeing their promotion aspirations slip by with each passing week. Valerien Ismael's side have managed just one win since the opening day and are as close to the relegation zone (four points) than they are to the top six.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, might consider themselves unlucky to be in the relegation zone, with results arguably not matching their performances. Manager Michael Carrick is undoubtedly feeling the pressure but has overseen consecutive wins across competitions. The task will be to build on that as Boro attempt to crawl out of the bottom three.

Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough

Watford vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals