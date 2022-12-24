Watford vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26, 2022

Watford will host Millwall at the Vicarage Road Stadium in the EFL Championship on Monday (December 26), looking to continue their unbeaten run.

The Hornets are without a loss in their last four league games since going down 1-0 to Coventry on November 5. Relegated from the Premier League last season, Watford are looking to make an immediate return to the top flight, sitting in fourth place in the standings with 37 points 23 games.

Slaven Bilic, who replaced Rob Edwards in September, has transformed Watford's fortunes since taking over, winning seven of 13 league games and losing only four. Watford were languishing in tenth place when the Croatian manager assumed charge, but he has now brought the side back into contention for promotion.

Millwall, meanwhile, are down in tenth place with 32 points from 22 games. They have just one win in their last six games after winning four in a row.

Watford vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 104 previous clashes between the two teams, with Millwall winning 43 and losing 33.

In October, Millwall beat Watford 3-0 at The Den for their first victory in the fixture in over five years.

Watford have won five of their last six home league games to Millwall, keeping four clean sheets on the spin since a 2-0 loss in March 2006.

Having beaten Watford earlier this season, Millwall are looking to complete their first league double over their opponents since the 2000-01 season.

Millwall haven't won an away league game on Boxing Day since 2006, drawing two and losing four.

Watford have kept a clean sheet in their last two games at home.

Watford vs Millwall Prediction

Watford are the better side, given how the season has panned out for the two clubs.

Millwall had beaten the Hornets 3-0 not too long ago. They will have the psychological advantage, but Slaven Bilic's side have improved greatly since then. Their defence has turned into one of the meanest in the division, and that could help Watford seal a win here.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Millwall

Watford vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Watford

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

