Watford vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2023

Watford will welcome Millwall to Vicarage Road for an EFL Championship matchday 14 clash on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Swansea City in midweek. Ken Sema's 82nd-minute strike settled the contest in favor of the Hornets.

Millwall, meanwhile, surrendered their lead in a 2-1 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers. They went ahead through Wes Harding's third-minute strike but Joe Rankin-Costello leveled the game in the 22nd minute. Callum Brittain scored the match-winner for the visitors six minutes into the second half.

The defeat left the Lions in 16th spot, having garnered 16 points from 13 games. Watford are level on points and one spot higher based on goal difference.

Watford vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 105 occasions in the past. Watford have 33 wins to their name, Millwall were victorious on 44 occasions while 28 games ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2022 when Millwall claimed a 2-0 away win.

Each of the last six head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Millwall have lost just one of their last seven away league games, winning and drawing three games each.

Watford have scored 12 of their 17 league goals this season at Vicarage Road.

Only six of the last 24 head-to-head games have seen both teams score.

Watford vs Millwall Prediction

Both sides have struggled for consistency this season but Watford are coming into the game in better form. Valerien Ismael's side have won each of their last two games to steer clear of the relegation zone.

Millwall are winless in their last three games but they have impressed on their travels, having won three of their last seven games on the road. Furthermore, the capital outfit won both games against Watford last term and they will be aiming to register a third successive win against the Hertfordshire outfit.

There is little to choose from between the two sides in the table. Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 Millwall

Watford vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Watford to win or draw