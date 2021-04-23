Watford vs Millwall preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Watford welcome Millwall to the Vicarage Road Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into this tie off the back of an impressive win over Norwich City. Meanwhile, the visitors were at the receiving end of a 4-1 thrashing against Bournemouth.

Watford brilliantly responded following their shock 1-0 loss to Luton Town by grabbing a hard-fought win over league leaders Norwich City last time out.

Dan Gosling broke the deadlock in the 57th minute and his strike was enough to hand the Hornets their 25th win of the season.

The result saw Watford strengthen their grip on second place as they have now pulled five points clear of third-placed Bournemouth.

Watford can clinch automatic promotion back into the Premier League this Saturday, barely 12 months after their relegation.

𝗛𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 is the only place to watch all the action from Vicarage Road on Saturday!



👀 This is one you definitely don't want to miss! — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Millwall appear to have run out of steam as they fell to a second defeat in three games against Bournemouth last time out.

Jedd Wallace scored a 49th-minute consolation goal for the Lions as the Cherries claimed a comprehensive 4-1 win.

Millwall have now dropped to 11th place in the log following this dip in form and will aim to find their feet in the coming games.

Watford vs Millwall Head-To-Head

Millwall head into this tie as the slightly better side, claiming 42 wins from their 102 meetings. Watford have won 32 games while it has ended all square on 28 occasions.

This is the second meeting between the two teams this season, with January’s reverse fixture ending in a goalless draw at the Den.

Watford Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Millwall Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L

Watford vs Millwall Team News

Watford

Watford will be without the services of club captain Troy Deeney and Tom Dele-Bashiru through injuries. The Hornets will be boosted by the return of Kiko Femenia, who missed the trip to Norwich due to a suspension.

Injured: Troy Deeney, Tom Dele-Bashiru

Suspended: None

“The focus is the game, not what happens in the other games. The most important thing is to enjoy these moments.”



🗣️ @28xisco28 gives his thoughts ahead of Saturday... pic.twitter.com/8Xc7OAwjNN — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 22, 2021

Millwall

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Millwall squad, with Shaun Hutchinson and Ryan Leonard still out with calf and ankle injuries respectively.

Injured: Shaun Hutchinson, Ryan Leonard

Suspended: None

Watford vs Millwall Predicted XI

Watford Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bachmann (GK); Adam Masina, Francisco Sierralta, William Troost-Ekong, Jeremy Ngakia; Philip Zinckernagel, Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah; Ken Sema, Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr

Millwall Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartosz Bialkowski (GK); Jake Cooper, Alex Pearce, Murray Wallace; Scott Malone, George Evans, Billy Mitchell, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Dan McNamara; Mason Bennett, Jed Wallace

Watford Millwall Prediction

Sitting second in the log, Watford have enjoyed a brilliant season in the EFL Championship.

They come into this clash on the back of a fine run and we expect them to claim all three points as they are the superior side.

Prediction: Watford 2-0 Millwall