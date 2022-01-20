Watford vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips - 21st January 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another set of important matches this week as Norwich City take on Claudio Ranieri's Watford outfit in a crucial six-pointer at Vicarage Road on Friday.

Watford vs Norwich City Preview

Norwich City are in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The Canaries stunned Everton with an impressive 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Watford, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have also been plagued by inconsistency in recent weeks. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United last week and will need to take it up a notch to avoid slipping into the relegation zone.

Watford vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Watford have a slight edge over Norwich City and have won 32 out of 103 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Norwich's 29 victories.

Watford are on a five-game winning streak against Norwich City in the Premier League - their best winning run against a specific opponent since 2008.

Norwich City have won only one of their last eight matches against Watford, with their previous victory coming in the Championship in 2015.

Norwich City have won only three of their last 29 Premier League away games played on a Friday and have a point to prove this week.

Watford have lost four home games on their trot in the Premier League - their worst record at Vicarage Road since 2013.

Norwich City's 2-1 victory against Everton represented the fourth time the Canaries have managed to score more than one goal in 45 Premier League matches.

Watford vs Norwich City Prediction

Watford have suffered a discernible slump in recent weeks and have their work cut out for them in the coming weeks. The Hornets started well under Claudio Ranieri but are now within touching distance of the relegation zone.

Norwich City are also facing an intense relegation battle this season and will need to turn their campaign around this month. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and could share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 Norwich City

Watford vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Emmanuel Dennis to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Norwich City to score first: YES

