Watford vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2025

Watford will welcome Norwich City to Vicarage Road in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. The hosts made it to the third round last season while Norwich were eliminated from the second round.

The Hornets got their EFL Championship campaign underway last week and suffered a 1-0 away loss to Charlton Athletic. It was a close game, and Harvey Knibbs bagged a stoppage-time winner for Charlton.

The visitors met Millwall in their Championship campaign opener and fell to a 2-1 home loss. After a goalless first half, Camiel Neghli gave Millwall the lead in the 51st minute. Josh Sargent pulled Norwich level four minutes later, but Millwall scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute.

Watford vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 110 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 46 wins. The Hornets are not far behind with 35 wins, and 29 games have ended in draws.

Norwich secured a league double in the Championship last season, recording a 5-1 win on aggregate.

Notably, the last six meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with both teams recording three wins.

Their last meeting in the Carabao Cup dates back to 2013, when the visitors recorded a 3-2 away win in the third round.

Six of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors are winless in their last seven competitive away games, suffering four defeats. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in six games in that period.

The Hornets have lost just one of their last five competitive games, and they have scored one goal apiece in four games in that period.

Watford vs Norwich City Prediction

The Hornets failed to score in their first competitive match of the season last week and will look to find the back of the net in their first home game of the season. They have won five of their last seven home games in this fixture. Notably, they have lost three meetings in the Carabao Cup against the visitors, failing to score in two.

The Canaries suffered a narrow defeat last week and will look to bounce back here. They have won their last three meetings against the hosts, scoring nine goals. Notably, they have registered just two wins on their travels in 2025.

The Hornets have the home advantage here and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Norwich City

Watford vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Watford to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

