Watford vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2025

Watford host Norwich City at Vicarage Road on Saturday in the 30th round of games in the Championship.

Watford have suffered back-to-back 2-1 losses to Preston North End then against Coventry City. The hosts, who have lost 12 games have struggled, with only one win in their last seven league matches. That run of form has seen them drop to ninth place. Boss Tom Cleverley will be keen to see his side get a result and remain in contention for the promotion play-off spots.

Norwich, meanwhile, are two points and two places behind Watford, having registered four wins in their last seven league games. They returned to winning ways emphatically with a 5-1 thrashing of Swansea City last weekend.

Watford vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday will mark the 110th meeting between the two sides. Watford trail 45-35.

Watford have seven wins in the last 10 games in the fixture.

The Canaries won the reverse fixtuure 4-1 on matchday six.

Only five sides have scored more league goals than Watford (40), and eight have conceded more than Watford (41).

Norwich have the second-best offensive record in the second division with 48 goals in 19 game, but have allowed 42 goals, two more than 22nd-placed Derby County.

Watford vs Norwich City Prediction

The Hornets have undoubtedly struggled but boast the fourth best home record in the division.

Norwich will look to pick up where they left off after snapping a three-game losing streak. They have, however, struggled on the road recently and may have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Watford 2-2 Norwich

Watford vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of their last five matchups.)

