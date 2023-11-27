Watford vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 28th 2023 

Watford will host Norwich City at Vicarage Road on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

The home side have performed well of late after a poor start to their season although they remain in the bottom half of the pile. They were beaten 2-0 by league leaders Leicester City in their last game, conceding twice in the final 15 minutes of the game after a rather lackluster display at the King Power Stadium.

Watford sit 15th in the league table with 21 points from 17 games. They are just two points behind their midweek opponents and will look to leapfrog them with a win on Tuesday.

Norwich City have endured a disappointing campaign thus far, although they have picked up important points of late as they look to retain their playoff ambitions. They picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers in their last game with Nottingham Forest loanee Ui-Jo Hwang scoring the solitary goal of the game midway through the first half.

The visitors sit mid-table in 13th place with 23 points. They will look to continue their winning streak when they play this week.

Watford vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 106 meetings between Watford and Norwich. The hosts have won 34 of those games while the visitors have won 43 times. There have been 29 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won seven of their last eight games in this fixture.

Norwich have won just once at Vicarage Road in the last eight years.

The Canaries are the third-highest-scoring side in the English Championship this season with a goal tally of 30.

All but one of the Hornets' five league wins this season have come on home turf.

Watford vs Norwich City Prediction

Watford's latest result ended a six-game unbeaten streak and they will now look to bounce back at home. They have lost just one of their last six games in front of their home fans and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Norwich are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in six games prior to that. However, they've lost five of their last seven away outings across all competitions and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Watford 1-0 Norwich City

Watford vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Watford

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)