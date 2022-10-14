Watford vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022 

Watford will host Norwich City at Vicarage Road on Saturday (October 15) in a late kickoff in the EFL Championship.

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat at Blackpool. Jerry Yates scored a late brace in the second half to guide his team to victory. Norwich, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat against Preston North End in their last outing.

The Canaries took the lead through Josh Sargent in the second minute, but Emil Riis' brace helped the visitors take the lead early in the second half. Gabriel Sara equalised for the hosts in the 76th minute before Troy Parrott came off the bench to net the winner.

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC



Our friends at



#NCFC | @TheNestCSF Come along to our exclusive 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝙷𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚘𝚠𝚎𝚎𝚗 𝙿𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚢 on Tuesday, October 25Our friends at @NorwichCityCSF will be there to help host activities alongside the challenge woods, a DJ, arts and crafts, and much more Come along to our exclusive 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝙷𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚘𝚠𝚎𝚎𝚗 𝙿𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚢 on Tuesday, October 25 👻🎃Our friends at @NorwichCityCSF will be there to help host activities alongside the challenge woods, a DJ, arts and crafts, and much more 👇#NCFC | @TheNestCSF

The loss left the Canaries in a three-way tie for top spot alongside Sheffield United and QPR, with all of them garnering 24 points from 13 games. Meanwhile, Watford's disappointing start to the season sees them in 14th spot on 17 points.

Watford vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 104 previous, with Watford trailing Norwich 32-45 in wins.

Their most recent meeting in January saw Norwich claim a 3-0 away win in the Premier League.

There has not been a draw between the two teams in over 11 years.

Watford have won five of their last six games against Norwich.

Norwich's defeat to Preston ended their nine-match unbeaten run.

Four of Watford's last five home games have produced at least three goals.

Watford forward Ismaila Sarr has won all four of his meetings against Norwich, scoring thrice.

Watford vs Norwich City Prediction

Both teams were among the pre-season favourites to gain automatic promotion following their relegation from the top flight last season. However, only Norwich have lived up to expectations, while Watford have struggled and have already parted ways with their former manager.

Watford Football Club @WatfordFC



“It’s important that mental health awareness is continuing to be raised and we keep speaking about this topic.”



🗣 @MarvinSordell “We’re taught that as men you need to be tough, you need to be strong, keep it together and not show any signs of weakness.”“It’s important that mental health awareness is continuing to be raised and we keep speaking about this topic.” “We’re taught that as men you need to be tough, you need to be strong, keep it together and not show any signs of weakness.”“It’s important that mental health awareness is continuing to be raised and we keep speaking about this topic.”🗣 @MarvinSordell 👏 https://t.co/xCc2MSZCQV

There is little to choose between the two teams, and each will fancy their chances of getting maximum points. Draws have been a rare occurrence between both teams in recent years, but that trend could be bucked in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Watford 2-2 Norwich

Watford vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes