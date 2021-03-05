Watford vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Watford are back in EFL Championship action on Saturday when they host Nottingham Forest at Vicarage Road.

Watford got back to winning ways in a 2-0 victory over Wycombe at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night, with Andre Gray scoring a brace.

That result, coupled with Brentford losing to Norwich, kept Watford in the hunt for an automatic promotion spot. Watford are level on points with Brentford, but they are behind on goal difference, keeping them in third spot.

With Swansea just a point behind and with two games in hand, Watford know they have to pick up wins to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive.

Forest, on the other hand, were beaten 1-0 by Luton Town in their last match. Ryan Tunnicliffe scored the only goal of the game in the second half as Luton went up to 13th position.

Forest are currently 16th on 40 points from 34 games so far. Before losing to Luton, Forest drew against Derby County. That poor run of results came after Forest won two games on the spin against Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United.

Watford vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

Forest have won 17 and lost 16 of the 52 games that they have played against Watford so far.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, the two teams played out a goalless draw at the City Ground.

Advertisement

Watford form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Nottingham Forest form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Watford vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Watford

Midfielders Dan Gosling and Tom Cleverley have both been ruled out after picking up injuries recently.

“I'll be working hard to be back involved as soon as I can for the all-important run-in.”



Tom Cleverley has set his sights on returning from injury after the March international break, having suffered minor ligament damage last night.



Speedy recovery, Tom 🙏 — Watford Football Club 💙 (@WatfordFC) March 4, 2021

Joao Pedro is back from suspension, but Nathaniel Chalobah will serve the second of his two-game ban. Troy Deeney, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Marc Navarro are injured and will miss this game.

Injured: Ben Foster, Troy Deeney, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Marc Navarro, Tom Cleverley, Dan Gosling

Suspended: Nathaniel Chalobah

Nottingham Forest

Samba Sow and Lewis Grabban are still injured and will miss this game. Harry Arter and Scott McKenna have returned to training and could play a part in this game.

Advertisement

The latest team news ahead of Saturday's game against Watford. #NFFC https://t.co/2JF8teAqHG — Nottingham Forest FC 💙 (@NFFC) March 4, 2021

Injuries: Lewis Grabban, Samba Sow

Suspension: None

Watford vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XIs

Watford Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bachmann; Kiko Femenia, William Troost-Ekong, Francisco Sierralta, Adam Masina; Ismaila Sarr, Will Hughes, Philip Zinckernagel, Ken Sema; Andre Gray, Joao Pedro

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba; Yuri Ribeiro, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worrall, Cyrus Christie; Cafu, James Garner; Anthony Knockaert, Filip Krovinovic, Sammy Ameobi; Glenn Murray

Watford vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

The Hornets are in excellent form, while Joao Pedro's return adds firepower to their front-line.

Ismaila Sarr and Andre Gray have also been in good form. With that in mind, we are predicting a comfortable win for Watford.

Prediction: Watford 3-1 Nottingham Forest