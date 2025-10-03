Watford vs Oxford United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025 

Watford will trade tackles with Oxford United in an EFL Championship matchday nine clash on Saturday (October 4th). The game will be played at Vicarage Road.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Portsmouth. They were 1-0 down at the break, with Yang Min-Hyuk breaking the deadlock in the fifth minute. Imran Louza and Rocco Vata scored to put the visitors ahead 11 minutes into the second half while Adrian Segecic stepped off the bench to draw the game level.

Oxford United, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw away to QPR in midweek.

The stalemate left the U's in 21st spot in the standings, having garnered six points from eight games. Watford are 16th with nine points to their name.

Watford vs Oxford United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 42nd meeting between the two sides. Watford have 19 wins to their name, Oxford United were victorious eight times, while 14 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Oxford claimed a 1-0 home win.

Watford have won just one of their last six league games (three draws).

Oxford have won just one of their last eight games across competitions, losing four games in this run.

Six of Watford's last eight competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Watford's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Watford vs Oxford United Prediction

Watford have made a poor start to the season and currently find themselves close to the relegation spots. Their games have tended to be keenly-contested affairs, with all six games to produce a winner across competitions this term having been decided by a one-goal margin. Four of their five home games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Oxford United sit just outside the relegation zone on goal difference, having played a game more than 22nd-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Back the home side to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Watford 1-0 Oxford United

Watford vs Oxford United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Watford to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More