Watford vs Plymouth Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025 

Watford and Plymouth battle for three points in an EFL Championship round 39 clash on Saturday at Vicarage Road.

Ad

The hosts will look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat at Oxford United. Siriki Dembele's 82nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Plymouth, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 home defeat to Derby County. They were two goals down by the 26th minute, thanks to Marcus Harness and Harrison Armstrong strikes, but Mustapha Bundu halved the deficit in the 38th minute. Nathaniel Phillips' own goal drew the game level in the opening seconds of the second half, but Harness completed his brace late on to settle the contest.

Ad

Trending

The loss left the Pilgrims at the foot of the standings, with 33 points from 38 games, while Watford are 10th with 52 points.

Watford vs Plymouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 72nd meeting between the two sides. Watford trail 32-21.

Their most recent clash in November was a 2-2 draw.

Five of Plymouth's last seven competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Six of Watford's last seven league games have produced under 2.5 goals, with five games witnessing at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Plymouth have won one of their last eight competitive games, losing five.

Watford's last 10 league games have produced an average of 10.4 corners.

Ad

Watford vs Plymouth Prediction

Watford still have promotion aspirations but are running out of time in their quest for top-flight football. They are five points behind sixth-placed West Brom. and their home form in recent weeks could be detrimental to their promotion hopes. The Hornets have won two of their last eight home games, losing six.

Plymouth, for their part, have the odds stacked against them in their hopes of avoiding relegation, as Miron Muslic's side are six points away from safety.

Ad

Nevertheless, expect Watford to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Plymouth

Watford vs Plymouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Watford to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corners

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback