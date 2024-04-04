Watford vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024

Watford lock horns with Preston North End in the 41st round of games in the Championship on Saturday (April 6).

Tom Cleverley's Watford are coming off a 2-2 draw at West Bromwich Albion in their previous outing. All four goals came after the break. The Hornets took the lead through Edo Kayembe in the 51st minute before Mileta Rajovic doubled their advantage 15 minutes later.

However, West Brom reduced arrears through Brandon Thomas-Asante in the 70th minute before Darnell Furlong scored the equaliser in the first minute of stoppage time. The result keeps Watford in 14th place, with 50 points from 40 games.

Meanwhile, Ryan Lowe's Preston are coming off a narrow 1-0 loss at Birmingham City in their last game. Jay Stansfield netted a 68th-minute winner to sink the Lilywhites, who remain eighth in the points table. Preston are five points off sixth-placed Norwich City (64) in the sixth and final playoff spot but have a game in hand.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Watford-Preston Championship game:

Watford vs Preston North End head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 47 previous meetings, Watford trail Preston 18-14.

Watford are unbeaten in five meetings with Preston, winning thrice, including the reverse fixture 5-1 in December.

The Hornets are winless in seven home games since beating Chesterfield 2-1 in January, losing four times.

Preston have three wins in their last five road outings, losing once.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Watford: D-D-W-L-D; Preston: L-W-W-L-D

Watford vs Preston North End prediction

The two sides have had largely similar campaigns, but Preston have the more realistic chance of sneaking into a promotion playoff place.

A seven-game unbeaten run ended with a 2-1 home loss to Coventry City, but the Lilywhites remain in playoff reckoning despite another loss in their previous outing after two wins.

Meanwhile, Watford have won just once in seven games but have dominated their recent head-to-head with Preston. However, considering their wretched form, expect Preston to eke out a narrow win.

Pick: Watford 0-1 Preston

Watford vs Preston North End betting tips

Tip-1: Preston to win

Tip 2: Preston to keep a clean sheet: Yes (The Lilywhites have had three shutouts in their last five games.)

Tip 3: Watford to score: No (The Hornets haven't scored twice in their last three meetings with Preston).