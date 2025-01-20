Watford vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Watford and Preston North End lock horns at Vicarage Road on Tuesday. Having suffered a humbling 3-0 loss in October’s reverse fixture, the Hornets will look to get one over the visitors and secure their first home win of the year.

Watford secured their first victory since Boxing Day last Saturday as they edged out Derby County 2-0 when the two sides squared off at Pride Park. Before that, the Hornets were on a five-game winless run, claiming one draw and losing four, a run which saw them crash out of the FA Cup courtesy of a 4-1 defeat against Fulham in the third round on January 9.

Watford have picked up 41 points from their 27 Championship games so far to sit eighth in the league table, level on points with seventh-placed Middlesbrough and sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion in the final playoff spot.

On the other hand, Preston North End were guilty of a lethargic display in attack at the weekend as they played out a goalless draw with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

This followed a 2-1 victory over League One outfit Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round on January 14 courtesy of a brace from 25-year-old striker Milutin Osmajic.

With 31 points from 27 matches, Preston North End are currently 16th in the Championship table but could move level with 13th-placed Swansea City with a win on Tuesday.

Watford vs Preston North End Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 49 meetings between the sides, Preston North End boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Watford have picked up five fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

The Hornets are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Preston North End, claiming four wins and three draws since February 2004.

Preston have failed to win 12 of their 13 Championship away matches this season, losing six and claiming six draws so far.

Watford vs Preston North End Prediction

Watford will be looking to secure their first home win of the new year, having lost their most recent two matches at Vicarage Road. While Preston will look to recreate their dominant display from October’s reverse leg, their form on the road has been nothing to write home about this season and we see them struggling on Tuesday.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Preston North End

Watford vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Watford to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in nine of Watford’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven of the Hornets’ last nine games)

