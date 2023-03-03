Watford vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Watford host Preston North End at Vicarage Road in round 35 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (March 4).

Having failed to win their last three meetings, the visitors head into the weekend looking to get one over the Hornets.

Watford failed to pick up successive wins for the first time this year, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Sheffield United on Saturday (February 25).

That followed a thrilling 3-2 home win over West Bromwich Albion on February 20 which snapped their five-game winless run. With 50 points from 34 games, the Hornets are eighth in the Championship, four points off the playoffs places.

Like their hosts, Preston were sent crashing back to earth last time out, as they were held to a goalless draw by Coventry City at home.

Before that, the Lilywhites snapped their five-game winless run on February 25 with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic. Preston are 12th in the Championship, picking up 46 points from 34 games.

Watford vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Preston boast a slightly superior record in the fixture, claiming 18 wins from the last 45 meetings.

Watford have picked up three fewer wins in that period, while 14 games have ended all square.

Watford are unbeaten in their last five home games against Preston, claiming four wins and one draw since February 2004.

Preston are winless in six of their last seven games across competitions, losing three and drawing three since a 2-1 win at Birmingham City in January.

Watford have also managed just one win in their last seven games, losing twice,

Watford vs Preston North End Prediction

While Watford have struggled for form, they're unbeaten at Vicarage Road this year, claiming two wins and as many draws in four games. The Hornets should turn in another fine team performance in front of their home fans and come away with a slender win.

Prediction: Watford 2-0 Preston North End

Watford vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Watford

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of Watford’s last ten games,)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last ten meetings between the teams.)

