Watford vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Watford lock horns with QPR in the second round of games in the Championship on Saturday. Both teams have had winless starts to their league campaign, with QPR splitting points.

Paulo Pezzolano's Watford are coming off a narrow 1-0 defeat at newly promoted Charlton Athletic last weekend. The game looked set to end all square when Harvey Knobbs's 94th-minute strike proved to be the winner at The Valley

The defeat left the Hornets in the relegation zone, in 22nd, with no points. They failed to return to winning ways in midweek, as they fell 2-1 at home to Norwich City in the EFL Cup. The Hornets fell two goals behind after 24 minutes. Despite Kwadwo Baah pulling one back midway through the second half, an equaliser wasn't to be, knocking them out of the competition.

Meanwhile, Julien Stephan's QPR drew 1-1 at home to Preston North End in their Championship opener last weekend. After Ben Whiteman putting one through his own net four minutes before the break, Milutin Osmajic spared his blushes seven minutes later by netting at the right end as a spoil of the shares ensued.

The Hoops - 13th in the Championship - then fell 3-2 at Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Cup to bow out. Stephan's side led by two goals but ran out of gas, conceding thrice after the break.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction and betting tips for the Watford-QPR Championship contest at Vicarage Road:

In 121 meetings across competitions, QPR lead Watford 54-35, including a 3-1 home win in the Championship in their last clash in January.

Both teams have won twice apiece in their last five meetings, all in the Championship.

Watford have won once in their last five home games across competitions, losing twice, including once this season.

QPR have won and lost twice apiece in their last five road outings across competitions.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Watford: L-L-W-L-L; QPR: L-D-W-L-L

Watford vs QPR prediction

Both teams are winless to start the season, with Watford losing twice across competitions despite an unbeaten pre-season.

QPR, meanwhile, haven't had the best of starts to the campaign either and drew goalless on their last Championship visit to Vicarage Road. The visitors hold a healthy head-to-head advantage in the matchup, but considering that both teams are yet to find their foot this season, especially in front of goal, they could cancel each other out.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 QPR

Watford vs QPR betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: QPR to keep a clean sheet: No (They have kept just one clean sheet in eight competitive games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Six of their last eight meetings have had at least two goals.)

