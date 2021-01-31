Watford vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Promotion-chasing Watford host QPR at Vicarage Road on Monday night, as they look to consolidate their position within the top four of the Championship.

Watford have been in terrific form recently, with the Hornets picking up 10 points from their last four Championship games.

However, after winning three games on the bounce, they could only manage a 0-0 draw away to Millwall in their last game. In truth, that was a game they should have won, but they were denied by some excellent goalkeeping.

Watford are currently in fourth place, with 47 points from 26 games. They are seven points off leaders Norwich City, and just three points behind second-placed Swansea City.

“It’s an important game for us. It’s the moment to continue with good results at home and we need to continue in the same process, keep working hard and give a little more.”



💬 @28xisco28 💬 — Watford Football Club 💙 (@WatfordFC) January 30, 2021

QPR, on the other hand, are currently languishing in 19th place, with just 27 points from 25 games. Wins over Cardiff and Luton gave them some breathing space in the fight against relegation.

However, they lost their last game 1-0 to Derby County at home. That result enabled the Rams to move ahead of QPR in the standings.

Watford vs QPR Head-to-Head

QPR have won 50 times against Watford in the past, while losing only 33 times. In 124 previous games between these two sides, there have been 31 draws.

In the reverse fixture, Ben Wilmot scored an early goal to give Watford the lead at Loftus Road. However, they were pegged back in the 77th minute by Ilias Chair, as the game ended 1-1.

Watford form guide: D-W-W-W-L

QPR form guide: L-W-W-L-D

Watford vs QPR Team News

Watford

Watford are still expected to have goalkeeper Ben Foster ruled out, as he recovers from a broken finger. Stipe Perica, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Isaac Siccess, Domingos Quina and Christian Kabasele are also injured, and will play no part in this game.

Midfielder James Garner has left the club, after seeing his loan spell from Manchester United cut short.

ℹ️ We can confirm @jgarnerr96 has returned to @ManUtd after being recalled from his season-long loan. — Watford Football Club 💙 (@WatfordFC) January 30, 2021

Injured: Isaac Success, Domingos Quina, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Christian Kabasele, Stipe Perica, Ben Foster

Suspended: None

QPR

QPR will miss Lee Wallace, Charlie Owens, and Luke Amos for this game. Their new signing on loan, Stefan Johansen is expected to feature in this game.

Injuries: Lee Wallace, Charlie Owens, Luke Amos

Suspension: None

Watford vs QPR Predicted XI

Watford Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Daniel Bachmann; Kiko Femenia, Ben Wilmot, William Troost-Ekong, Adam Masina, Nathaniel Chalobah; Ken Sema, Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes, Andre Gray; Troy Deeney

QPR Predicted XI (5-4-1): Seny Diang; Todd Kane, Yoann Barbet, Geoff Cameron, Robert Dickie, Niko Hamalainen; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Tom Carroll, Dominic Ball, Ilias Chair; Charlie Austin

Watford vs QPR Prediction

QPR lost some momentum in their last game, when they lost to Derby County.

Watford, on the other hand, have moved along well near the top of the standings.

The blip at Millwall notwithstanding, we are predicting that Watford will cruise to a home win in this game.

Prediction: Watford 2-0 QPR