Watford vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Watford and QPR will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday six fixture on Saturday.
The home side were on the losing end of a 2-0 defeat to MK Dons at the same ground in the League Cup. Darragh Burns and Mathew Dennis scored in either half to help the visitors progress to the third round of the competition.
QPR settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Rotherham. Chiedozie Ogbene and Chris Willock found the back of the net in the first half to share the points.
The draw left the capital side in 17th spot in the table and they have five points to show for their efforts in five matches. Watford sit in second spot on nine points as they bid for an immediate return to the Premier League.
Watford vs QPR Head-to-Head
This will be the 116th meeting between the two sides. QPR were victorious on 51 occasions, with 31 previous matches ending in draws, while Saturday's hosts have 33 wins to their name.
Their most recent meeting came in February 2021. Charlie Austin and Albert Adomah scored second-half goals to help QPR claim a 2-1 comeback victory.
Watford form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-W
QPR form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-W
Watford vs QPR Team News
Watford
Samuel Kalu, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Imran Louza and Tom Cleverley have all been sidelined with injuries. Kortney Hause and Ismaila Sarr are both doubts for the game.
Injuries: Samuel Kalu, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley
Suspension: None
Doubtful: Ismaila Sarr, Kortney Hause
QPR
Taylor Richards, Jake Clarke-Salter, Luke Amos and George Thomas have all been sidelined with fitness issues.
Injuries: Taylor Richards, Jake Clarke-Salter, Luke Amos, George Thomas
Suspension: None
Watford vs QPR Predicted XI
Watford (4-3-3): Maduka Okoye; Craig Cathcart, Matthew Pollock, William Troost-Ekong, Mario Gaspar; Joseph Hungbo, Edo Kyembe, Dan Gosling; Yaser Asprilla, Rey Manaj, Vakoun Bayo
QPR Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng (GK); Kenneth Paal, Jimmy Dunne, Robert Dickie, Ethan Laird; Stefan Johansen, Sam Field; Ilias Chair, Tyler Roberts, Andre Dozzell; Lyndon Dykes
$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars
Watford vs QPR Prediction
Watford enter the game as favorites and the Hornets need a win to bounce back from their disappointing defeat in midweek.
QPR have started the season slowly but are capable of leaving Hertfordshire with something. However, we are backing the home side to secure a narrow win, with goals to be scored at both ends.
Prediction: Watford 2-1 QPR