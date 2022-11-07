Watford vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8th 2022

Watford will host Reading at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have had mixed results under new boss Slaven Bilic. They saw their charge for the playoff spots take a hit last time out as they lost 1-0 to recently-rejuvenated Coventry City and will feel gutted to have come away with nothing after dominating possession for much of the game.

Watford sit seventh in the league table with 29 points from 19 games. They can return to the playoff spots with a win on Tuesday and will be looking to do just that.

Reading, meanwhile, have struggled to pick up points of late after a positive start to their league campaign. They were beaten 2-1 by Preston North End in their last league game. They had looked set to come away with a point after Lucas Joao leveled the scores from the penalty spot midway through the second half but ultimately came undone by a late winner from their opponents.

The visitors sit mid-table in 12th place, with 26 points from 19 games. They will aim to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this week.

Watford vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 120 meetings between Watford and Reading. The hosts have won 49 of those games while the visitors have won four fewer. There have been 26 draws between the two sides.

The hosts have won four of their last five games in this fixture after going winless in their three games prior.

Five of the Hornets' eight league wins this season have come on home turf.

Reading have picked up just seven points on the road in the league this season. Only last-placed Huddersfield Town have picked up fewer.

The Royals have scored just six goals away from home in the league this season, the joint-fewest alongside Millwall and newly-promoted Rotherham United.

Watford vs Reading Prediction

The home side's latest result ended a run of three consecutive victories and they will be determined to bounce back here. They have won two of their last three games on home turf and will hope to maximize their home advantage when they play this week.

Reading are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last eight games. They are winless in their last four away matches with three of those games ending in defeat.

We are backing the hosts to win here.

Prediction: Watford 1-0 Reading

Watford vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Watford

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes