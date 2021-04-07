Watford vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Watford will welcome Reading to Vicarage Road on Friday for a matchday 41 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Middlesbrough on Monday. Yannick Bolasie scored a second-half equalizer after Ismaila Sarr had put the visitors ahead in the 32nd minute.

Reading picked up a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Derby County on home turf. Goals from Michael Olise, George Puscas and Lucas Joao helped the Royals pick up all three points at the Madejski Stadium.

Both sides have promotion ambitions. However, while Reading are barely hanging on to the final playoff spot, Watford are virtually guaranteed of automatic promotion in second place.

2️⃣2️⃣ goals for the season 👑



Off the bench, scoring with his first touch!



Lucas João notching another for the Royals against the Rams 💙 pic.twitter.com/w4wyf3UbSw — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) April 6, 2021

Watford vs Reading Head-to-Head

This will be the 120th meeting between the sides and Watford have the slightly better head-to-head record.

The Hornets have 48 wins and 26 draws to their name, while Reading were victorious on 45 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 3 October 2020 when a first-half strike by George Puscas was enough to give Reading a 1-0 victory on home soil.

Watford's draw with Middlesbrough halted a run of six consecutive victories in the league. Xisco Munoz's men have been rampant in their quest for an immediate return to the top-flight and have won 10 of their last 12 Championship games.

Advertisement

Reading, for their part, have been inconsistent of late and got back to winning ways against Derby, having failed to win their previous four games.

This inconsistency could cost them a playoff spot, with Bournemouth breathing heavily down their neck.

Watford form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Reading form guide: W-D-D-L-D

Watford vs Reading Team News

Watford

The hosts have two players sidelined through injury. Captain Troy Deeney is still ruled out with an Achilles tendon problem, while Tom Dele-Bashiru is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury.

There are no suspension concerns for Watford.

Injuries: Troy Deeney, Tom Dele-Bashiru

Suspension: None

The Vic was 𝙍𝙊𝘾𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂 🙌#OTD in 2015 🆚 Middlesbrough...



What an atmosphere 😍 pic.twitter.com/FJDNEZ8QnP — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 6, 2021

Reading

The visitors will be without four players for the trip to Watford. Michael Morrison (hamstring), Torn McIntryre (knee), John Swift (hamstring) and Felipe Araruna (knee) are unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Veljko Paunovic.

Injuries: Michael Morrison, John Swift, Felipe Araruna, Torn McIntryre

Suspension: None

Watford vs Reading Predicted XI

Advertisement

Watford Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bachmann (GK); Adam Masina, Francisco Sierralta, William Troost-Ekong, Kiko Femenia; Philip Zinckernagel, Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah; Ken Sema, Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral (GK); Omar Richards, Liam Moore, Thomas Holmes, Andy Yiadom; Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota; Ovie Ejaria, Michael Olise, Yekou Meite; George Puscas

Watford vs Reading Prediction

Despite Reading's indifferent form, their expansive style of play means that they almost always find the back of the net. However, they will have their work cut out against the league's meanest defense.

Watford are not in dire need of points but will be keen to get back to winning ways on home turf. We are predicting a narrow victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Reading