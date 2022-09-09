Watford vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Watford host Reading at the Vicarage Road Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to bounce back from their latest setback.

The Hornets were held to a 1-1 draw by Rotherham last weekend, keeping them in 12th place in the league standings with 13 points from eight games.

Head coach Rob Edwards won't be too happy with his team's form lately, as they've won just once in their last six games in all competitions.

Reading, meanwhile, recovered from a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Sheffield United with a 2-1 defeat of Stoke City, their fourth win of the last five outings.

The Royals are now up to third in the standings with 15 points, behind only the Blades and Norwich City.

Watford vs Reading Head-To-Head

There have been 120 previous clashes between the sides, with Watford narrowly edging ahead of Reading on the head-to-head front with 49 wins to 45.

The Royals have also won just one of their last five games in the fixture, losing four of them, including a 2-0 defeat in their last encounter in April 2021, also coming at Vicarage Road.

Watford Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-D

Reading Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Watford vs Reading Team News

Watford

The Hornets have a clean bill of health coming into Saturday and could field the same starting XI as last time.

Vakoun Issouf Bayo was rewarded for his late heroics against Middlesbrough with a start against Rotherham and he repaid the faith once more with another goal.

The Ivorian forward will now look to score for the third game in a row.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Reading

Head coach Paul Ince has confirmed that Shane Long is set to miss Saturday's clash with an injury, but Mamadou Loum and Yakou Meite are back in contention for the Royals.

However, Loum's condition is still not certain yet, as Ince said he's back in training and could feature either this weekend or on Wednesday.

Naby Sarr, Ovie Ejaria and Scott Dann will also miss out on this one.

Injured: Shane Long, Naby Sarr, Ovie Ejaria, Scott Dann

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Watford vs Reading Predicted XI

Watford (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bachmann; Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Kortney Hause; Hassane Kamara, Edo Kayembe, Hamza Choudhury, Ken Sema; Joao Pedro; Vakoun Bayo, Keinan Davis.

Reading (3-5-2): Joe Lumley; Tom Holmes, Sam Hutchinson, Tom McIntyre; Andy Yiadom, Jeff Hendrick, Dejan Tetek, Tyrese Fornah, Baba Rahman; Tom Ince, Lucas Joao.

Watford vs Reading Prediction

Reading restored their momentum with their last win but Watford are no pushovers at home and the Hornets can give them a hefty run for money here. We expect this encounter to end in a draw.

Prediction: Watford 2-2 Reading

