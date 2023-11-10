Watford vs Rotherham Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Watford and Rotherham United will lock horns in an EFL Championship matchday 16 fixture on Saturday (November 11th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless stalemate away to Huddersfield Town.

Rotherham United, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Ipswich Town in their last outing.

Sam Nombe broke the deadlock for the hosts in the fourth minute, while Samy Morsy equalized in the 19th minute. Jack Taylor then put the visitors ahead in the 87th minute before Christ Tiehi scored an injury time leveler.

The draw left the Millers in the relegation zone. They currently occupy the 22nd spot, having earned 11 points from 15 games. Watford are 16th with 18 points to their name.

Watford vs Rotherham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 30th meeting between the two sides. Watford lead 14-6.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2023 when the two sides canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw.

Watford are unbeaten in the last 10 head-to-head games, winning six and drawing four games in this sequence.

There have been at least two goals scored in all 17 of Rotherham United's competitive games this season.

Five of Watford's last six league games have produced less than three goals.

Rotherham United have managed just one win in their last 10 league games (five losses) and are winless in their last 20 league games (12 losses).

Three of Watford's last four league games have been scored by a substitute in the last 10 minutes of a game.

Watford vs Rotherham Prediction

Watford are currently on a five-game unbeaten run with the nine points garnered in this period helping their rise up the Championship standings. Valerien Ismael's side are the favorites here and will be expected to win against an out-of-sorts Rotherham United.

The visitors are in the relegation zone and have struggled in attack, particularly on their travels. Further compounding matters is their poor record against Watford, although they can take solace in the fact that they drew both games against their next opponents last season.

We are backing the home side to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Watford 2-0 Rotherham United

Watford vs Rotherham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Watford to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals