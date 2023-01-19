Watford vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023 

Watford host Rotherham United at the Vicarage Road Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (January 21), looking to make it three wins in a row.

With 43 points from 27 games, the Hornets are third in the standings and looking set to secure a place in the promotion playoffs. Rob Edwards was given the boot in September when the side was languishing in tenth place, with Slaven Bilic taking charge on the same day.

The Croatian has since turned the side's fortunes around, winning nine times in 17 games to take Watford up by seven places and revive their campaign.

Rotherham, meanwhile, ended their six-game winless run in the league in stunning fashion, thrashing Blackburn Rovers 4-0 on Saturday.

Hakeem Oddofin, Oliver Rothbone, Shane Ferguson and Conor Washington all scored apiece as the Millers climbed up to 19th in the league table. This was also their fourth win under Matt Taylor, who replaced Paul Warne as the manager of the South Yorkshire outfit.

Watford vs Rotherham United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 28 previous clashes between the two sidesm with Watford leading 14-6.

Rotherham last beat Watford in February 2003, securing a 2-1 road win in League Division 1.

Watford have won seven of their last nine clashes with Rotherham.

Rotherham and Watford drew the reverse in September (1-1).

Rotherham haven't scored in their last four away league games against Watford.

Watford have won their last two league games without conceding - they last won three in a row while keeping clean sheet in December 2015 in the Premier League.

No Championship side has won fewer away games this season than Rotherham, who've won just twice on the road.

Watford vs Rotherham United Prediction

Rotherham have a terrible record against Watford this century, and their poor run of form in the league this season doesn't hold them in good stead ahead of their latest outing.

Watford are flying high under Bilic, and that run should continue with another win to keep them in the hunt for promotion.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Rotherham United

Watford vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Watford

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

