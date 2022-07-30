Watford vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Watford are set to play Sheffield United at the Vicarage Road on Monday in the EFL Championship.

Watford come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton in their most recent friendly fixture.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Barnsley in their most recent friendly game. Goals from midfielder Josh Benson and Scottish attacker Jack Aitchison secured the win for Barnsley. An own goal from centre-back Robbie Cundy proved to be a mere consolation for Sheffield United.

Watford vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Sheffield United have won three games, lost three and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu for Watford was cancelled out by a penalty from midfielder Oliver Norwood for Sheffield United.

Watford form guide in the EFL Championship: yet to play

Sheffield United form guide in the EFL Championship: yet to play

Watford vs Sheffield United Team News

Watford

Watford will be without Morocco international Imran Louza, while there are doubts over the availability of experienced midfielder Tom Cleverley and Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Rob Edwards is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Imran Louza

Doubtful: Ismaila Sarr, Tom Cleverley

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

Meanwhile, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Jack O'Connell, goalkeeper Adam Davies, young midfielder Tommy Doyle, right-back Jayden Bogle and Scotland international Oli McBurnie, while there are doubts over the availability of veteran striker Billy Sharp.

Injured: Tommy Doyle, Adam Davies, Jack O'Connell, Jayden Bogle, Oli McBurnie

Doubtful: Billy Sharp

Suspended: None

Watford vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Watford Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bachmann, Jeremy Ngakia, William Troost-Ekong, Craig Cathcart, Hassane Kamara, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Dan Gosling, Edo Kayembe, Joao Pedro, Rey Manaj, Ken Sema

Sheffield United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wes Foderingham, George Baldock, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ciaran Clark, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Sander Berge, John Fleck, Iliman Ndiaye, Reda Khadra, Rhian Brewster, Daniel Jebbison

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Watford vs Sheffield United Prediction

Watford were relegated from the Premier League, and, to no one's surprise, have a new manager at the helm. Rob Edwards is now the man tasked with leading the club back to the Premier League.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, finished 5th last season in the Championship. They have signed players like Anel Ahmedhodzic and Reda Khadra, and will hope to enjoy a good start to the season.

A close game, but Watford to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Sheffield United

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far