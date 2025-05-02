Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Watford take on Sheffield Wednesday on the final matchday of the Championship season on Saturday. The two sides are in oppositve halves of the points table.

Tom Cleverley's Watford are fresh off a 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers last weekend. Following a goalless first half at Ewood Park, the Hornets took the lead through Mattie Pollock two minutes into the second period.

The Rovers, though, responded through Todd Cantwell and Tyrhys Dolan strikes to take all three points. Following their fourth straight defeat, Cleverley's side are 12th in the standings, with 56 points from 45 games, winning 16.

Meanwhile, Danny Rohl's Sheffield are coming off a 1-1 home draw with Portsmouth. Both goals at Hillsborough came in the first period. Callum Paterson's ninth-minute opener for the Owls was cancelled out by Harvey Blair 14 minutes later as a share of the spoils ensued.

Following the win, Rohl's side are 12th in the points table, with 57 points from 45 games, winning 15.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Watford-Sheffield Championship game at Vicarage Road:

Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday head-to-head and key stats

In 52 meetings across competitions, Watford lead Sheffield 25-16, including a 6-2 win in the reverse fixture in November.

Sheffield are winless in eight games in the fixture - all in the Championship - losing five.

Watford have two wins and as many defeats in their last five home games - all in the Championship.

Sheffield have two wins and a defeat in their last five road outings - all in the Championship.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Watford: L-L-L-L-W; Sheffield: D-W-L-L-D

Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction

Both sides have had underwhelming campaigns. Although both are safe from relegation worries, they are also out of play-off contention and set to finish mid-table.

In terms of head-to-head, Watford hold a significant advantage, going unbeaten in eight league games, winning five. Sheffield have won just once in 11 trips to Vicarage Road, losing eight.

Although the Hornets are looking to avoid losing five straight Championship games for the first time since 2008, they should do enough to halt their skid, considering their dominance in the fixture.

Prediction: Watford 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday betting tips

Tip-1: Watford to win

Tip-2: Both sides to score: No (Both sides haven't scored in four of their five six meetings.)

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals: Yes (Four of their last five meetings have had one goal or less.)

