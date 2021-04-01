Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

The English Championship returns to action this weekend as Watford welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Vicarage Road on Friday.

The hosts come into this tie aiming to make it six straight wins on the bounce. Meanwhile, the visitors will be looking to grab successive wins for the first time since 2 February.

Watford have enjoyed a successful campaign so far in the English Championship. The Hornets are seated second in the log after picking up 75 points from 38 games so far.

Xisco’s men are coming off the back of extending their winning streak to five games with an impressive home win against Birmingham City.

Ken Sema, Nathaniel Chalobah and Andre Grey all hit the target to hand Watford a comfortable 3-0 win against the Blues.

The win further highlighted the Hornets' dominance at home, as they now have the league’s best home record with 47 points from 19 games.

Everything you need to know ahead of Watford v Sheffield Wednesday on Good Friday.#SWFC #watfordfc https://t.co/xhpeC5HCk6 — The Star SWFC (@TheStarOwls) March 30, 2021

In stark contrast, Sheffield Wednesday have endured a horrid campaign so far. The Owls are second-bottom in the Championship table after picking up a mere 32 points from 37 games.

However, the visitors finally ended their eight-game winless run with a 2-1 victory against Barnsley.

Scottish forward Jordan Rhodes scored in both halves to hand Darren Moore’s men their first win since 9 February.

Sheffield Wednesday have one game in hand and they will aim to build on last week’s win to push them out of the drop zone.

Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-To-Head

Watford have claimed 12 wins from their 24 meetings with Sheffield Wednesday. The visitors have picked up six wins, while the other six have ended in draws.

This is the second meeting between the two teams this season, with the first clash coming back on matchday two. The encounter finished in an uneventful goalless draw at Hillsborough Stadium.

Watford Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Sheffield Wednesday Form Guide: L-L-L-D-W

Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Watford

Watford come into the tie without a few key players as they have a relatively long injury list.

Xisco will be without the services of Daniel Phillips (hamstring), Tom Cleverley (ligament injury), Troy Deeney (Achilles tendon) and Tom Dele-Bashiru (ACL injury).

Injured: Daniel Phillips, Tom Cleverley, Troy Deeney, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Ismaila Sarr.

Suspended: None

#SWFC’s injury situation may have improved over the international break… There could be a whole host of players back in contention to face Watford. https://t.co/bhrXQRaDjx 🦉⚽️ — The Star SWFC (@TheStarOwls) March 29, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday, like Watford, will be without a few key players. Cameron Dawson and Massimo Luongo are both out with knee injuries.

Moses Odubajo and Joost van Aken have been sidelined with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively. Meanwhile, Dominic Iorfa is ruled out with an Achilles tendon injury.

Injured: Cameron Dawson, Massimo Luongo, Moses Odubajo, Joost van Aken, Dominic Iorfa

Suspended: None

Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Watford Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bachmann; Kiko Femenia, William Troost-Ekong, Francisco Sierralta, Adam Masina; Dan Gosling, Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah, Ken Sema; Isaac Success, Joao Pedro

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-4-3): Keiren Westwood, Tom Lees, Osaze Urhoghide, Julian Borner, Liam Palmer, Joey Pelupessy, Barry Bannan, Adam Reach, Kadeem Harris, Jordan Rhodes, Josh Windass

Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far. While Watford are brimming with confidence at the top of the table, the visitors have failed to hit their stride this season. They are currently in a relegation scrap.

Considering the huge gulf in quality between the two sides, we expect Watford to secure all three points.

Prediction: Watford 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday