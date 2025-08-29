Watford vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Watford will welcome Southampton to Vicarage Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday. Both teams have four points from three league games thus far.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last two games and, after a 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers earlier this month, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Swansea City last week. Nestory Irankunda gave them the lead in the first half, but Žan Vipotnik pulled Swansea level in the 82nd minute.

The Saints had won their campaign opener against Wrexham, but are winless in their last two league games. They lost 2-1 at home to Stoke City in their previous outing last week.

They bounced back with an away win over Norwich City in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday. Cameron Archer broke the deadlock in the first half while Ryan Fraser and Kuryu Matsuki added goals after the break.

Watford vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 91 times in all competitions. The visitors have the lead in the head-to-head record, with 40 wins. The Hornets have 27 wins, and 24 games have ended in draws.

They met four times in the 2023-24 season, twice in the Championship and twice in the FA Cup. The Saints were unbeaten in these games, recording two wins.

Three of the last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Watford have scored and conceded one goal apiece in three of their four games across all competitions this season.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four Championship away games.

The Hornets have won just two of their last 17 meetings against the visitors in all competitions.

Watford vs Southampton Prediction

The Hornets had lost their first two games of the season but are unbeaten in their last two, recording one win. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in five of their last seven Championship home games. They are winless at home in this fixture since 2009, which is a cause for concern.

Imrân Louza was sent off against QPR and remains suspended for this match.

The visitors have won three of their five games this season, though two of these triumphs have been registered in the Carabao Cup. They are unbeaten on their travels this season, keeping two clean sheets in three games.

Cameron Archer scored earlier this week in the Carabao Cup and made a good case for his place in the starting XI for this match.

The visitors have been the better side in recent meetings against the Hornets and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Watford 1-2 Southampton

Watford vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

