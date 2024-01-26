Watford vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28, 2024

Watford take on Southampton on Sunday (January 28) in an all-Championship clash for a place in the FA Cup fifth round.

Valerin Ismael's Watford are coming off a 1-1 draw in the Championship at Bristol City last weekend. The Hornets beat fifth-tier Chesterfield 2-1 at home in their Cup opener earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Russell Martin's Southampton won 3-1 at Swansea in the Championship last weekend. The Saints overwhelmed League 2 side Walsall 4-0 in their Cup opener three weeks ago.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction and betting tips for the Watford-Southampton FA Cup game:

Watford vs Southampton head-to-head

In 88 meetings across competitions, Southampton lead 38-27. Their last meeting was a 1-1 Championship draw at Watford in December.

Watford have just two wins in their last 10 meetings with Southamton, losing four times.

The hosts have won just one of their last five home games, with that win being the victory over Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round.

Southampton are unbeaten in 10 outings on the road, winning five, since losing 2-1 at Middlesbrough in the Championship in September.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Watford: D-W-W-D-D; Southampton: W-W-W-D-W

Watford vs Southampton prediction

Southampton have clearly had a better season than Watford. The Saints are flying high in third place in the Championship, a point behind second-placed Ipswich Town in the second automatic promotion spot.

Meanwhile, Watford are in mid-table in the league, perched in ninth place, 18 points behind their upcoming visitors. However, the recent form of both sides is impressive, going unbeaten in five games.

Nevertheless, considering Southampton's superior record in recent meetings with Watford and their better overall campaign, expect Martin's side to eke out a close win.

Prediction: Watford 1-2 Southampton

Watford vs Southampon betting tips

Tip-1: Southampton to win

Tip-2: Southampton to keep a clean sheet: No (The Saints have kept two clean sheets in their last five games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Game to have over two goals: Yes (Three of their last five head-to-head clashes have produced at least three goals.)