Watford vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2023

Watford draw the curtain on their 2022-23 EFL Championship campaign when they take on Stoke City at Vicarage Road on Monday.

While the Hornets have endured a disappointing campaign, victory could potentially see them finish in the top half of the table.

Watford were left spitting feathers last Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw with Sunderland after blowing a two-goal lead in the final 20 minutes.

Chris Wilder’s side are currently winless in three games on the bounce, picking up one point from a possible nine since a 2-0 win over Bristol City on April 15.

With 60 points from 45 games, Watford are currently 13th in the Championship table, but could potentially finish the campaign level with 10th-placed Swansea City with a win on Monday.

Stoke City, on the other hand, failed to find their feet as they fell to a 1-0 home loss against Queens Park Rangers last weekend.

Alex Neil’s men have now gone six consecutive games without a win, losing four and claiming two draws since their 4-0 hammering of Coventry City on April 1.

With 53 points from 45 games, Stoke are currently 16th in the league table, level on points with 17th-placed Birmingham City.

Watford vs Stoke City Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

Watford holds a slightly superior record in the head-to-head record of this fixture, having picked up 17 wins from the last 40 meetings between the sides.

Stoke City have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

The Potters have won five of their last six visits to Vicarage Road, with a 3-2 loss in November 2020 being the exception.

Wilder’s men are winless in three consecutive games, losing twice and claiming one draw since mid-April.

Stoke City are unbeaten in their last six away matches, claiming three wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss at Blackpool on February 18.

Watford vs Stoke City Prediction

Stoke City will be looking to wrap up their campaign on a high after suffering poor late-season form. Meanwhile, Watford have their sights set on a top-half finish and will also be desperate for all three points.

With that said, we anticipate a thrilling contest, with the Hornets grinding out a narrow win in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Watford 1-0 Stoke City

Watford vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Watford

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Stoke’s last five matches)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in five of Watford’s last seven outings)

Poll : 0 votes