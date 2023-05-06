Watford vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2023

Watford draw the curtain on their 2022-23 EFL Championship campaign when they take on Stoke City at Vicarage Road on Monday.
While the Hornets have endured a disappointing campaign, victory could potentially see them finish in the top half of the table.
Watford were left spitting feathers last Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw with Sunderland after blowing a two-goal lead in the final 20 minutes.
Chris Wilder’s side are currently winless in three games on the bounce, picking up one point from a possible nine since a 2-0 win over Bristol City on April 15.
With 60 points from 45 games, Watford are currently 13th in the Championship table, but could potentially finish the campaign level with 10th-placed Swansea City with a win on Monday.
Stoke City, on the other hand, failed to find their feet as they fell to a 1-0 home loss against Queens Park Rangers last weekend.
Alex Neil’s men have now gone six consecutive games without a win, losing four and claiming two draws since their 4-0 hammering of Coventry City on April 1.
With 53 points from 45 games, Stoke are currently 16th in the league table, level on points with 17th-placed Birmingham City.
Watford vs Stoke City Head-To-Head and Betting Tips
- Watford holds a slightly superior record in the head-to-head record of this fixture, having picked up 17 wins from the last 40 meetings between the sides.
- Stoke City have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.
- The Potters have won five of their last six visits to Vicarage Road, with a 3-2 loss in November 2020 being the exception.
- Wilder’s men are winless in three consecutive games, losing twice and claiming one draw since mid-April.
- Stoke City are unbeaten in their last six away matches, claiming three wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss at Blackpool on February 18.
Watford vs Stoke City Prediction
Stoke City will be looking to wrap up their campaign on a high after suffering poor late-season form. Meanwhile, Watford have their sights set on a top-half finish and will also be desperate for all three points.
With that said, we anticipate a thrilling contest, with the Hornets grinding out a narrow win in front of their home fans.
Prediction: Watford 1-0 Stoke City
Watford vs Stoke City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Watford
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Stoke’s last five matches)
Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in five of Watford’s last seven outings)