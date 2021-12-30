Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st January 2022

Tottenham Hotspur begin 2022 with a trip to the Vicarage Road Stadium to face Watford in the Premier League on New Year's day.

Spurs are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw with Southampton in their last outing, their third of the season and second in their last three.

It kept them in sixth place on the league table with 30 points from 17 games, level with Manchester United. However, Antonio Conte's side have two games in hand over fifth-placed West Ham United.

Watford are currently on a freefall, losing each of their last five top-flight games to plummet down to 17th in the standings, just two points above the drop zone.

Their last game resulted in another 4-1 humiliation, this time at the hands of West Ham, who fought back from an early deficit.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial A degree, COVID and life in the back three. 🗞



We caught up with Ben Davies for an exclusive interview ahead of our Boxing Day clash with Palace.



Read in full here ⤵️ A degree, COVID and life in the back three. 🗞We caught up with Ben Davies for an exclusive interview ahead of our Boxing Day clash with Palace. Read in full here ⤵️

Claudio Ranieri, who took over from Xisco Munoz after he was sacked a few months ago, is now under real threat of getting the boot himself.

Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Watford have won only one of their last 17 league games against Tottenham Hotspur - a 2-1 victory at the Vicarage Road in September 2018.

Since a 4-1 win at the Vicarage Road on New Year's Day in 2017, Tottenham Hotspur are winless in their last three visits at the stadium.

Watford Football Club @WatfordFC



Goals from Deeney and Cathcart earned us our last win against Spurs, back in September 2018!



#WATTOT An 𝙪𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 afternoon 😍Goals from Deeney and Cathcart earned us our last win against Spurs, back in September 2018! An 𝙪𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 afternoon 😍Goals from Deeney and Cathcart earned us our last win against Spurs, back in September 2018!#WATTOT https://t.co/26nOdXshKh

Watford are the only side without a Premier League clean sheet this season, while conceding in each of their last 27 games

Tottenham Hotspur lost on New Year's Day in 2020 - a 1-0 loss to Southampton, ending their six-game winning run

Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

While Tottenham Hotspur are still finding their feet under Antonio Conte, this should be a straight-forward match for them.

Watford are stuck in a rut right now, losing each of their last five games and seven in their last eight, while conceding like there's no tomorrow.

The club currently lacks shape, direction and firepower, with relegation a distinct possibility if things don't change for the better.

We're putting our money on Tottenham Hotspur to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Watford 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tottenham Hotspur (Watford are woefully out of form, so Tottenham Hotspur shouldn't have any issues dispatching them)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 (None of their last three clashes have yielded more than two goals)

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 3 - Tottenham Hotspur to score first: Yes

Edited by Shardul Sant