Watford vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20, 2023

Watford will host West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road in round 33 of the EFL Championship on Monday (February 20).

The Baggies will head into the game looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last five meetings.

Watford were involved in a share of the spoils for the third consecutive game, as they played out a 1-1 draw with Burnley on Tuesday.

The Hornets have now picked up four draws in their last five outings, with a 2-0 loss at Middlesbrough on January 28 being the exception. With 47 points from 32 games, Watford are eighth in the Championship, two points off the playoffs places.

Meanwhile, West Bromw were denied an eighth consecutive home win, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Blackburn Rovers.

Before that, the Baggies won 1-0 against Coventry City on February 3 to snap their two-game losing streak before losing 2-0 against Birmingham City a week later. With 45 points from 31 games, West Brom are tenth in the standings, level on points with 11th-placed Coventry City.

Watford vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from their last 42 meetings, West Brom boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Watford have picked up 13 wins in this period while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games against West Brom, winning two, since a 3-1 loss in December 2016.

Watford are without a win in their last five league games, drawing four, since a 2-0 win over Blackpool on January 14.

West Brom are on a three-game away losing streak across competitions, scoring once and conceding seven.

Watford vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

With two points separating Watford and West Brom in the points table, one can expect a cagey affair at Vicarage Road. Nevertheless, both sides could take a cautious approach and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Watford vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than bookings in nine of their last ten clashes since October 2009.)

