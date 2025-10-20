Watford vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2025

Watford will invite West Bromwich Albion to Vicarage Road in the EFL Championship on Wednesday. West Brom have won five of their 10 league games while the hosts have three wins to their name and trail the visitors by five points.

The Hornets saw their unbeaten streak end after three games last week as they lost 1-0 away to Sheffield United in their first game back after the international break. They also failed to score for the first time in four games.

The Baggies met Preston North End in their previous outing and registered a 2-1 home win. Michael Johnston broke the deadlock in the 40th minute, while Isaac Price doubled their lead in the second half. Interestingly, it was their first home win since August.

Watford vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 47 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 19 wins. The Hornets are not far behind with 15 wins and 13 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered 2-1 home wins in their league meetings last season.

The last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored 11 goals in 10 league games this season.

West Brom have seen conclusive results in their five away games this season, recording three wins.

Notably Watford's three wins in the Championship this season have been registered at home.

West Brom's home win in April was their first triumph in this fixture since 2016.

The Hornets have scored two goals apiece in four of their five Championship home games this season.

Interestingly, five of the 10 Championship meetings between them have ended in draws.

Watford vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

The Hornets suffered their fourth loss of the league campaign last week and will look to bounce back here. Eight of their 11 goals in the league this season have been scored at home. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last seven home games in this fixture, keeping three clean sheets.

Javi Gracia is back for a second stint as the club's manager and will look to register a win in his first home game in-charge after a loss last week.

The Hornets have suffered just one defeat in their last four games, with that loss registered away from home against Millwall earlier this month. Their last away win in this fixture was registered in 2007.

Toby Collyer picked up a knock last week and faces a late fitness test. Alex Williams is sidelined for the rest of the year with an ankle injury.

While Watford have a good home record in this fixture, considering the current form of the two teams, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Watford vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

