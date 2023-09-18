Watford vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2023

Watford will host West Bromwich Albion Vicarage Road on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side kicked off their league campaign with a 4-0 demolition of Queens Park Rangers but have struggled to perform ever since. However, they returned to winning ways at the weekend, beating 10-man Birmingham City via goals from Mileta Rajovic and Ryan Andrews in additional time.

Watford sit 12th in the league table with eight points from six games. They will be looking to build on their latest result when they play this week.

West Bromwich Albion have not fared much better than their midweek opponents in the league this season, although they remain hopeful of playoff football. They played out a goalless draw against Bristol City last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the game.

The visitors sit 13th in the table, level on points with their opponents, and will leapfrog them with a win on Wednesday.

Watford vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 meetings between Watford and West Brom. The hosts have won 14 of those games while the visitors have won 18 times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Watford have won two league games this season, both of which have come on home turf.

Only two of West Brom's 10 league goals this season have come on the road.

Watford vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Watford's latest result ended a five-game winless streak across all competitions and they will look to build on that this week. They have lost just one of their last five league games at Vicarage Road and will be hopeful of a positive result come Wednesday.

West Brom are on a run of back-to-back winless outings although they have lost just one of their last five games. They are, however, winless in their last six away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Watford 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

Watford vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Watford to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)