Watford vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips - 28th December 2021

Two sides in need of a morale-boosting win in the Premier League square off at Vicarage Road where Watford play host to West Ham United on Tuesday.

The hosts head into the game on a run of four successive defeats, while the visitors are winless in their last five straight games across all competitions.

Watford were condemned to their 11th defeat of the season two Fridays ago as they were beaten 2-1 by Brentford.

Claudio Ranieri’s men have now lost each of their most recent four games, while managing just three points from their last seven games.

This poor run of games has seen Watford drop to 17th place in the EPL table, two points above Burnley in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, West Ham United failed to find their feet last time out as they fell to a thrilling 3-2 home defeat against Southampton.

David Moyes’ side have now failed to taste victory in any of their last five games in all competitions, losing four games and claiming one draw.

With 28 points from 18 games, West Ham United are currently sixth on the log, one point behind Tottenham in the Europa League qualification spot.

Watford vs West Ham United Head-To-Head and Key Number

West Ham United head into the game with the clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 45 wins from the last 79 meetings between the sides.

Watford have picked up 21 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 different occasions.

Watford are on a four game losing streak and have lost six of their last seven league games.

Watford boast the division's third-worst record at home after claiming just seven points from eight games.

West Ham United, meanwhile, have been impressive on the road so far, where they hold the league’s fourth-best record with 14 points from nine games.

The Hammers have won their last three games against Watford, scoring 10 goals and conceding three.

Watford vs West Ham United Prediction

After a fine start to the season, West Ham United appear to have fallen off the rails in recent weeks. However, next up is an opposing side who the Hammers have a three-game winning streak against. Watford have struggled to get going on home turf this season and we predict the Hammers will claim all three points in this encounter.

Prediction: Watford 1-2 West Ham United

Watford vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Ham United

Tip 2- Over 2.5: Yes

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Michail Antonio to score: Yes

Edited by Peter P