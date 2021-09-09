Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

The Premier League is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to win this game.

Watford are in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have slumped after a strong start to their season. The Hornets suffered a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table and have failed to register a victory despite some impressive performances. The away side gave Manchester United a run for their money last month and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

Checking in at Compton for the first time!



🇰🇷👋 pic.twitter.com/fn422iidX4 — Wolves (@Wolves) September 9, 2021

Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head

Watford have a slight edge over Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 16 out of 49 matches played between the two teams. Wolves have managed 15 victories against Watford and will want to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Watford. Wolverhampton Wanderers were poor on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Watford form guide in the Premier League: L-L-W

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the Premier League: L-L-L

Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Team News

Watford need to win this game

Watford

Joao Pedro and Ben Foster are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game. Adam Masina and Domingos Quina have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Joao Pedro, Ben Foster, Dan Gosling

Unavailable: Francisco Sierralta

Wolves have a depleted squad

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have several injuries to account for with Pedro Neto, Hugo Bueno, and Jonny sidelined at the moment. Raul Jimenez is serving a ban this weekend and will not be able to lead the line this weekend.

Injured: Hugo Bueno, Pedro Neto, Jonny

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Raul Jimenez

Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI

Watford Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Daniel Bachmann; Adam Masina, William Troost-Ekong, Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart; Peter Etebo; Emmanuel Dennis, Moussa Sissoko, Juraj Kucka, Ismaila Sarr; Joshua King

Our squad list for the 2021/22 season has been submitted to the @premierleague ✅ — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 9, 2021

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jose Sa; Maximilian Kilman, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss; Marcal, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho; Francisco Trincao, Adama Traore, Fabio Silva

Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Watford started their Premier League campaign with an excellent 3-2 victory against Aston Villa but have failed to replicate their form in the last two games. The Hornets will have to work hard to stay in the Premier League this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have given an excellent account of themselves and are unfortunate to be in the relegation zone at the moment. Wolves have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Also Read

Prediction: Watford 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi