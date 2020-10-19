Wayne Rooney angry with COVID-19 positive friend for visiting him

Wayne Rooney is livid at Josh Bardsley, who tested positive for COVID-19, for visiting him and putting the former Manchester United footballer’s life in danger, according to reports. The Derby County player-coach was gifted a luxury watch by Bardsley, who visited the Englishman at his home.

However, it was later revealed that Bardsley should have stayed in isolation after undergoing a test for the coronavirus. He eventually turned out to be coronavirus positive, but the repercussions of his careless actions have threatened to put the lives of a lot of people in danger at the moment.

Thursday: Rooney meets with friend who should have been self-isolating



Friday: Rooney plays for Derby vs Watford — Goal News (@GoalNews) October 18, 2020

Wayne Rooney, unaware that Bardsley had violated government COVID-19 protocols, had gone on to feature in Derby’s defeat at the hands of Watford on Friday in the Championship. The Englishman played the entire game and had to undergo an emergency test for the virus on Saturday night. And Rooney is disappointed with his friend for putting his life and the lives of his family and club colleagues in danger.

Wayne Rooney did not know Bardsley was COVID-19 positive, the player’s spokesperson has revealed

Wayne Rooney joined Derby County as player-coach in January of this year. He has made 24 appearances for the Rams last season, scoring 6 goals.

This season, the Englishman already has 1 goal from 5 games in all competitions and even though he is going to turn 35 later this month, Wayne Rooney is still going strong on the field. However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, he will be frustrated at how another man’s lack of responsibility has put him at risk.

Wayne Rooney getting emergency coronavirus test after being delivered luxury watch https://t.co/HFD5QBZXkS pic.twitter.com/IOwM2DGOH8 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 17, 2020

The Englishman would have never agreed to meet his friend had he known that Bardsley had been in touch with Test and Trace, a spokesperson for the player has said. The two of them met for a brief period at Wayne Rooney’s home on Thursday and Bardsley failed to disclose to Rooney that he had undergone the test.

Wayne was not told by Josh or anyone else before or during that visit that Josh had been told to take a coronavirus test. Had he known Josh had been contacted by Track and Trace or had tested positive he would have refused to have seen him.

Wayne is angry and disappointed that he, his family and his club have been put in this position by someone acting secretly and in breach of government and NHS guidelines. He is now taking a coronavirus test as a result of his contact with Josh.

Derby County has also issued a statement confirming that Wayne Rooney had come in touch with a COVID-19 positive individual and revealed that the club was taking appropriate steps as per government guidelines.

On being made aware of this news the club has ensured that the appropriate measures were taken in line with strict EFL Covid-19 protocols and UK Government guidelines, which the club is operating under.

The Rams also reiterated their pledge to stand by government protocols during these testing times.

The club will continue to adhere to the Covid-19 rules and protocols to ensure that the safest possible environment is provided for its players and staff.