Wayne Rooney believes Manchester United need Harry Kane more than Jadon Sancho

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes that his former club need a player such as Harry Kane more than they need Jadon Sancho.

The English winger has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, and a move is still said to be on the cards even with the deadline less than 48 hours away. Sancho has been one of the most impressive young players in the world over the last two campaigns and is viewed as a long-term solution to Manchester United's right flank.

15 - Jadon Sancho (16 goals, 16 assists) is the first English player to register both 15 goals and assists in a single season in the top five European leagues since @mattletiss7 in the 1994-95 Premier League. Talent. #SCPBVB pic.twitter.com/35a75mhies — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 31, 2020

However, his parent club Borussia Dortmund have refused to budge on their staggering €120m valuation of their prized asset, which Manchester United are not happy to meet.

Rooney, although a fan of the 20-year-old English superstar, feels that Manchester United need an out-and-out centre-forward in the ilk of Harry Kane as opposed to a player like the Dortmund ace.

Rooney: 'Odd' that Sancho is Manchester United's priority

Manchester United's all-time top-scorer Wayne Rooney

Writing about his former club in his column in The Times, Wayne Rooney explained;

"Jadon Sancho is a top player, but I find it odd that he has been Manchester United's transfer priority. Why consider paying close to £100m for someone similar to talent you've got already? United have Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial and where would Sancho's arrival leave Mason Greenwood, who plays in the same position and is of similar age?"

The 34-year-old went on to reveal the type of player he believes that Manchester United are in need of. He continued,

"A [Harry] Kane or [Erling] Haaland or someone like Robert Lewandowski would give Rashford and Martial someone to play off and freedom to roam into different areas, pick the ball up and try to beat men — without the burden of always having to score."

20 - Harry Kane has scored 20 Champions League goals in just 24 appearances - the fastest a player has reached 20 goals in the competition's history. Heroic. pic.twitter.com/vgpkIIXLl1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2019

The former Red Devils captain believes having an experienced centre-forward could help the club's younger stars learn from him, much like Rooney did from the legendary Ruud van Nistelrooy. He said,

"It would be better for him as well if Manchester United had a recognised No.9, because he could learn from them, just as I did from Ruud van Nistelrooy. Of course there are different ways to play the position and Liverpool make brilliant use of a false nine in Roberto Firmino."

Rooney also discussed a potential idea of using a midfield diamond and emulate Premier League and UEFA Champions League-winning forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Rooney and current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United's all-time top scorer remarked,

"I wonder if a solution for [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer could be a diamond midfield with Bruno Fernandes at the tip and Martial and Rashford as wide forwards, using their speed, similar to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane."

Manchester United are reportedly set to complete the signing of Edinson Cavani on a short-term deal. With the transfer deadline just a day away, it remains to be seen if they can agree a deal for Jadon Sancho.

