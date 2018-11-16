×
Wayne Rooney explains the heart-wrenching story behind his goal celebration

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
429   //    16 Nov 2018, 10:35 IST

Image posted by Rooney on Twitter
Image posted by Rooney on Twitter

What's the story?

Former Manchester United and Everton star, Wayne Rooney has revealed the heart-warming story behind one of his goal celebrations.

In case you didn't know...

After his Premier League stints at Everton and Manchester United where he established himself as a legend, Rooney moved to MLS side DC United in the United States of America.

However, Thursday saw the striker making his last appearance for the Three Lions, ending his record-breaking international career.

The 33-year-old was handed the No.10 shirt as he captained England for the last time in a friendly against USA.

The English legend came into the game in the 58th minute replacing former United teammate Jesse Lingard at Wembley Stadium.

Despite not being able to score, goals from Lingard and Trent Alexander-Arnold gave England and Rooney a great ending to the night.

The heart of the matter

Rooney has now revealed the touching reason behind his goal celebration - where he raises his hands to the sky- in a Twitter post. The 33-year-old explained that the goal celebration is a form of tribute to his wife's little sister, who passed away in 2013 when she was only 14-years-old.

The Twitter post reads, "When I celebrate it's in memory of my wife's little sister, Rosie who sadly passed away in 2013 aged 14."

The United legend also requested fans to donate to two organisations if possible - Alder Hey Children's Hospital and Claire House. "She visited both Alder Hey Children's Hospital and Claire House and the care and support the family received was unbelievable. Please donate if you can and help us to help more families. Thank you."

Rooney ended his international career with 53 goals in 120 games for England.

What's next?

The Three Lions' will next go head-to-head with Croatia in a UEFA Nations League game on Sunday.

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
