Wayne Rooney eyeing England return with player-coach role at Derby County

England v United States - International Friendly

What's the news?

Former Manchester United and Everton forward Wayne Rooney is in talks for a shock return to English football with Championship side Derby County in a player-coach role.

In case you didn't know...

Rooney moved to MLS outfit D.C. United in 2018 after playing 16 long years in the Premier League. The 33-year-old started his career with Everton before moving to Manchester United in 2004. He then returned to the Toffees in the summer of 2017.

Rooney, who became the all-time leading goalscorer for the Red Devils, won every possible major club honour during his time at Old Trafford. The Englishman lifted the Europa League trophy in his last season at Manchester United.

The heart of the matter

England and Manchester United all-time leading goalscorer Rooney could head back to England with Championship outfit Derby County in a player-coach role.

Rams owner Mel Morris believes that Rooney could bring in some much-needed experience required to get the club back into the Premier League. The Rams had earlier announced Phillip Cocu as their new manager, following the departure of Frank Lampard to Chelsea.

Rooney, who expressed his desire to get into coaching last week, however, explained that he still wants to continue playing.

"It's something which I want to stay involved in; [my coaching badges] are going well.

"I'm obviously still a player and I want to continue to play. When the time is right I can go into coaching or management."

Rooney has two more years left on his present contract with D.C. United.

"You never know what comes up and I think by the end of the contract I will see how I feel physically and make the decision on whether I can carry on playing or whether I have to stop."

What's next?

Derby County started their Championship campaign on a winning note by beating Huddersfiled Town 2-1 last night.

The Rams will next face Swansea City on the 10th of August.